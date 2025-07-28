Dallas Basketball

Dallas Mavericks CEO says no 'regrets' about Luka Doncic-Lakers trade

Dallas Mavericks fans would beg to differ, but CEO Rick Welts says you can't have regrets in the NBA.

Austin Veazey

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) is introduced before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) is introduced before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks trading away Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February shattered the fanbase, leaving them wondering what was wrong with the people in charge to make a decision like that. The team fell out of the playoffs after the trade, mostly due to injuries, but that didn't help the fans' feelings.

It was a disastrous and shocking trade, one that was only slightly saved by the Mavericks winning the first overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft on a 1.8% chance, letting the team select Cooper Flagg. It still doesn't make up for losing a talent like Luka Doncic, but it keeps the future from being destroyed.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic
Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Mavericks CEO Rick Welts recently sat down for an interview with Bloomberg, where he was asked if he or the team had any regrets about trading Doncic away, especially knowing what they know now about the fanbase's connection to Doncic.

"You can't have fear or regrets in this business," Welts said. "It's all about how you move forward. It doesn't really serve a purpose to have regrets. What I will say, I learned about the depth of the connection between Mavericks fans and this team. And that to me was glass half full because I knew we could restore that over time...

"I would also say I'm incredibly proud of how the organization presented itself for Luka's first game back at American Airlines Center when he was a Los Angeles Laker. I think if you watch that game, it was an opportunity for fans to say 'Thank you.' You saw the emotion on Luka's face, you saw the way that night unfolded in tributes to Luka. I think he will always be a big part of the history here and we wish him nothing but good luck, but we also hope we beat his team every time we play."

Luka Doncic torched the Mavericks in his first game back for 45 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and four steals, proving a point against his old team in a win. And now, he looks to be in the best shape of his career, gracing the cover of Men's Health Magazine.

