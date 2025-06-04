Mavericks coach Jason Kidd drawing serious interest from Knicks
The New York Knicks surprised the NBA by firing Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday despite their most successful playoff run in 25 years. They made it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000, had back-to-back 50-win seasons for the first time since 1995, and have a talented roster.
However, reports have indicated that after James Dolan, the owner of the Knicks, met with several top players, the decision was made to move on from Thibodeau. And for the first time in a long time, this will be a very desirable job.
NBA insider Marc Stein of the DLLS network reported that the Knicks are expected to show interest in Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.
"Two head coaches who are not currently available but said to interest the Knicks, according to league sources, are Dallas' Jason Kidd and Houston's Ime Udoka.”
Stein later clarified those comments by saying he doesn't believe Kidd is "sniffing around" for new opportunities, and that Kidd is the coach that Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis want to play for. In a star-driven league, that will matter most.
Ian Begley of SNY said that Ime Udoka is a name he's heard as well, and he doesn't believe Dallas would even "entertain" letting Jason Kidd go.
Kidd ended his playing career as a Knick, playing there in the 2012-13 season before becoming the head coach of their crosstown rival Brooklyn Nets. His coaching candidacy is interesting, as he's been to a Western Conference Finals and an NBA Finals in the last four years, but he also missed the playoffs entirely in the other two seasons. But he would have familiarity with Jalen Brunson, and connecting with him will be very important for the next coach.
