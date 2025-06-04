Mavericks host SEC standout for pre-draft visit
The 2025 NBA Draft is three weeks away.
While the top pick isn't much of a mystery with the Dallas Mavericks projected to select former Duke star Cooper Flagg at No. 1 overall, the franchise is doing its due diligence on other players in the draft with time dwindling down.
As of now, the Mavericks only hold a single selection in the draft but that could change depending on the trade market. P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford are both candidates that Dallas might part ways with in favor of draft compensation, as the cupboard in the present and future has grown thin through previous deals.
On Tuesday, the Mavericks brought in former Texas A&M star guard Wade Taylor IV for a predraft workout. Taylor IV was born in Dallas and spent his prep career at Lancaster High School.
In 2024, Taylor IV averaged 15.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.3 steals in 30.5 minutes per game. He was named a first-team All-SEC selection after leading Texas A&M to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Taylor IV had a notable career with the Aggies, ending his career as the program's all-time leading scorer (2,058 points) while setting numerous other records. He ranks in the top 25 in SEC history in career points.
One thing worth noting is that Taylor IV's field goal percentage and three-point percentage both decreased over the past three seasons. Taylor IV is also only 6-foot-0, 180 pounds which isn't exactly ideal size for the NBA level. At the same time, he proved his talent in one of the best college basketball conferences in America.
As of now, Taylor IV is projected to be a late second pick or an undrafted free agent. He could be worth a look if the Mavericks ultimately decide to track back into the draft.
