Mavericks' December schedule shows things won't get much easier

The Dallas Mavericks are getting into a groove of the season as the calendar turns to December.

Here's a look at the team's 13 games over the course of the next month and what to expect:

Dec. 1 at Denver Nuggets

The Mavericks head to the Mile High City to face off against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

Dec. 3 vs. Miami Heat

Tyler Hero and the Heat come to town for their annual visit to the American Airlines Center.

Dec. 5 at Oklahoma City Thunder

The defending champion Thunder have been on a tear this season. Now the Mavericks get their shot to dethrone the champs.

Dec. 6 vs. Houston Rockets

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Mavericks schedule doesn't get much easier as they take on Kevin Durant and the Rockets.

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant hugs Dallas Mavericks guard D'Angelo Russell. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Dec. 12 vs. Brooklyn Nets

After the NBA Cup quarterfinals take place, the Mavericks are back in action at home against the Brooklyn Nets.

Dec. 15 at Utah Jazz

The Mavericks then head out for a brief road game against the Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Dec. 18 vs. Detroit Pistons

The Pistons have been the best team in the East so far this season, so the Mavericks won't have it easy when they come to Dallas.

Dec. 20 at Philadelphia 76ers

The Mavs take on Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers in the City of Brotherly Love.

Dec. 22 at New Orleans Pelicans

The Mavericks get a chance to pull out a win on the road against Zion Williamson and the Southwest Division rival Pelicans.

Dec. 23 vs. Denver Nuggets

On the second night of a back-to-back, Jokic and the Nuggets come to Dallas to face the Mavericks.

Dec. 25 at Golden State Warriors

On Christmas Day, the Mavs head to the Bay to face Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

Dec. 27 at Sacramento Kings

The Mavs stay out in Northern California to take on the Sacramento Kings.

Dec. 29 at Portland Trail Blazers

The December schedule concludes with a matchup against the Blazers in Portland at the Moda Center.

