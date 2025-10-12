Mavericks' Cooper Flagg goes viral for impressive sequence vs. Hornets
The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night in the team's second preseason game, 120-116, as a few starters really struggled to keep Charlotte's offense in front of them. Cooper Flagg, however, was one player who did not struggle.
Flagg finished with 11 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals on 4/8 shooting in 24 minutes. He's still getting used to this new team, so he takes some time to settle into games, but he's special to watch once he gets rolling.
The Mavericks starters got out to a slow start, with the Hornets breaking out to an early 30-13 lead. Once Anthony Davis was sitting, and the Mavericks rolled out a wing rotation of Cooper Flagg, PJ Washington, and Naji Marshall, things got scary.
Early in the second quarter, Flagg went viral for an impressive sequence that included a pull-up three, finishing a lob that was thrown from halfcourt, and losing LaMelo Ball with a behind-the-back dribble for a pull-up mid-range jumper.
This led to a lot of NBA fans still in disbelief that the Mavericks landed Flagg in the draft on a 1.8% chance after making the worst trade in NBA history (that isn't looking any better thus far). There were people blaming Adam Silver, and others saying that Flagg is going to be the best white American-born player since Larry Bird.
It was a similar story in the first preseason game for Flagg: sleepy first quarter, impressive second quarter. He operates better when there's more spacing around him, something that hasn't existed in the starting lineup because of Anthony Davis.
The Mavericks May Need to Make a Decision on Anthony Davis Soon
If Anthony Davis is going to insist on playing power forward, the Mavericks either need to get a true floor spacer to play center or trade Anthony Davis. It's only been two games, but the team just looks weird when he's on the floor at power forward.
Davis would be a dream fit at center with a lineup of D'Angelo Russell (and, eventually, Kyrie Irving), Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, and Cooper Flagg, but putting another big next to him gives players like Flagg nowhere to operate.
Not only is it harder to find stretch fives that are still good defenders, but the team could get a haul for Anthony Davis from the right team. If Nico Harrison were smart, which he isn't, he'd cut ties with Davis before the NBA thinks he's out of his prime.
