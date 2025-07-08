Dallas Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg set to make NBA history with Lakers’ Bronny James
The Dallas Mavericks are getting ready to start their NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The NBA gave them a marquee schedule, going against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers to tip off the event before matchups against the next three picks in the NBA Draft: Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs, VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers, and Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets.
Most of the Mavericks' Summer League games will be on ESPN as people will get to watch Cooper Flagg in a Mavericks jersey for the first time, and that matchup against Bronny James and the Lakers will be heavily watched.
According to TickPick, Thursday's Summer League game between the Mavericks and Lakers is the most expensive Summer League ticket on record, costing a whopping $2500 to sit courtside. Most of the arena is general admission seating for $79, but the few guaranteed seats have a starting price of $544.
Flagg is set to be tested early and often in the Summer League, as Jason Kidd wants to see Flagg at point guard so they can see how he handles on-ball responsibilities. They'll need the additional playmaking in the regular season with Kyrie Irving projected to miss most of the season as he recovers from his ACL surgery.
Bronny James has drawn a lot of intrigue, mostly due to him being LeBron James' son, but he balled out in the G-League last season and is another season removed from the cardiac arrest he suffered in college, which should only help with his development. He's only played in one game in the California Classic Summer League, scoring 7 points in 10 minutes, but ESPN and the NBA have been marketing him for Thursday's game in Vegas.
