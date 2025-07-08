Mavericks star Anthony Davis gets wild injury update
The Dallas Mavericks were one of the unluckiest teams when it came to injuries last year. Luke Doncic dealt with a few prolonged absences before he was traded away, Dante Exum had wrist surgery in training camp, Dereck Lively II had a stress fracture in his foot, Daniel Gafford missed nearly two months with a sprained MCL, and Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in March.
Anthony Davis is no stranger to injuries, either, having dealt with many throughout his career. Even in his short time in Dallas, he missed over a month due to the adductor injury that he suffered in his first game in a Mavericks uniform. However, there may have been one that was overlooked.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks make announcement on new free agent signing
ESPN's Shams Charania has announced that Anthony Davis underwent surgery this offseason to repair a detached retina that he suffered during the season. Although Charania doesn't specify how or when the injury happened, only saying that he was hit in the face multiple times this season, Davis did have to get stitches above his eye in a game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 2nd, and he played with a bandage over his eyebrow for the next few games.
Davis is expected to be fully recovered and healthy for the start of training camp, which is important, because they'll need Davis to help carry the load while Irving returns from ACL surgery and Flagg gets used to the NBA style of play.
The Mavericks acquired Davis as part of the trade package in return for Doncic. In his 9 regular-season games he appeared in for Dallas, he averaged 20 PPG and 10.1 RPG while clearly playing through injury.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Cooper Flagg is a near-lock for Rookie of the Year
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter