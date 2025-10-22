Mavericks could be down two starters in season opener against Spurs
The Dallas Mavericks tip off the NBA regular season on Wednesday night at home against the San Antonio Spurs. It's the third year in a row that they've opened the season against their in-state rival, as the NBA seems to like pitting Victor Wembanyama up against the Mavs.
Dallas is looking to recover from a disappointing season last year. They followed up a run to the NBA Finals with a 39-43 season, making two horrific trades which included Luka Doncic going to the Los Angeles Lakers, and also being a year defined by injuries. Doncic went down on Christmas with a calf strain, which led to him being traded, Anthony Davis got hurt in his Mavericks debut, Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in March, and pretty much every meaningful player dealt with some kind of injury.
That landed them in the lottery after losing in the Play-In Tournament to the Memphis Grizzlies, but they used that late lottery luck to jump all the way to first, where they landed Duke star Coope Flagg to be the next face of the franchise. It's a unique situation for a first overall pick, as he's flanked by superstars and future Hall-of-Famers. However, at least one of those stars will be out for the foreseeable future.
Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out guard Kyrie Irving (ACL surgery) and guard Dante Exum (right knee injury management), while center Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain) is doubtful to play.
No timeline has been established for Irving's return, as he wants to ensure he's completely healthy and back to full strength before he's back on the floor, which makes sense. He's a smaller and older guard who relies on his acceleration and shiftiness.
Gafford injured his ankle early in training camp and seems at least close to making his return. Meanwhile, no one knows what's going on with Dante Exum and his knee soreness. Last week, head coach Jason Kidd would only say, "He's just out. That's all I can tell you."
The Spurs will be without a few key players, as well, led by guard De'Aaron Fox (right hamstring strain). They'll also be without forward Jeremy Sochan (left wrist sprain), forward Kelly Olynyk (left heel surgery), and Lindy Waters III (bilateral eye procedure).
Fox suffered the injury during the offseason, but it didn't require any surgery. He isn't expected to miss too much time.
