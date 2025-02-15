Mavericks could lose $120 million superstar in free agency
The Dallas Mavericks instilled a lot of trust and confidence in Kyrie Irving when they traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The deal shows that the Mavs view Irving as the lead guard of a championship-level roster, but they may not have him for long.
ESPN insider Brian Windhorst is reporting that the Mavs may not re-sign Irving this summer.
READ MORE: Mavericks star Anthony Davis may need surgery for recent injury
Irving says goodbye?
"Then, in the summer, they will be faced with Irving, who can opt for free agency. Last time, with limited leverage, Irving was forced into a pay cut during his prime years. That is no longer the case after the Doncic trade and several stable, productive years. Irving will have the leverage this time and be in position to command a big raise," Windhorst writes.
"As currently constructed, an Irving pay jump could put the Mavs into the second apron just as they enter win-now-or-else mode. It might force them to evaluate another trade, going more all-in. On one hand, it's a good problem to have. On the other, it's a scary one, especially when the Doncic gamble has the potential to backfire."
If the Mavs flop in the postseason, Irving may feel like he has a better chance to win elsewhere. Now that he is in his 30's, Irving may be looking for a different kind of opportunity that the Mavs cannot give him at this time.
If the Mavs go from making the NBA Finals to losing their two stars within a year, it could be one of the biggest fumbles in league history.
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter.