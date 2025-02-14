Mavericks star Anthony Davis may need surgery for recent injury
The Dallas Mavericks were dealt a crushing blow when Anthony Davis suffered an adductor strain in his debut with the team against the Houston Rockets.
Davis was the primary piece in the return package for Luka Doncic in the trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, but now it appears that the 10-time All-Star won't be on the court for a while.
NBA insider Marc Stein is reporting that surgery is still an option for Davis as he weighs out the best ways to recover.
READ MORE: NBA Commissioner breaks silence on Mavericks-Lakers Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis deal
Surgery for AD?
"There certainly has been tangible optimism this week in Dallas that surgery can be avoided. That, though, is best classified as a hope or belief at this point. No one in a position to do so has been able to fully rule out the eventual need for surgery," Stein writes.
"Davis missed his final three games as a Los Angeles Laker and his first two as a Maverick due to an abdominal strain. After playing monstrous basketball in the first half of his Mavericks debut, Davis exited suddenly in the third quarter of Dallas' stirring victory over Houston but told reporters afterward that he was "very confident" that he did not incur a significant setback."
Davis was the "saving grace" of the Doncic trade, but if he's not going to be playing for the Mavs, this trade, which is already considered to be one of the worst of all-time, may somehow get even worse for Dallas.
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter.