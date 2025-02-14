Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving doesn’t hold back on facing Warriors’ Steph Curry
The Dallas Mavericks are navigating murky waters in the hardwood, which comes after Luka Doncic was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in a groundbreaking trade. Anthony Davis had a loud arrival to the DFW, though he suffered an injury in his debut that will see him sidelined for an extended period of time.
Still, the Mavericks were able to secure a recent victory in a massive way over the Golden State Warriors. This time around, the matchup wasn't honed in on Klay Thompson's return to the Bay Area or anything.
While fans are still upset over the Doncic trade -- the focus on the hardwood was Kyrie Irving, who tallied 42 points en route to a 111-107 win over Steph Curry and the Warriors.
After the game, Irving was quite blunt when talking about playing against a player like Curry. He was sure to dish out a massive compliment in the spirit of "mutual respect."
“That’s the guy for us as point guards, outside of Magic [Johnson] and Isiah Thomas, Steph has etched himself as one of the most legendary players of all-time... No jealousy or any hate, just straight competition... it's mutual respect, that's how I feel about it," Irving said.
The two have had many battles before, with each winning at least one NBA title against the other. This time around, Irving converted on 15 of his 25 shot attempts, including an impressive 7-of-10 shooting on 3-pointers.
Curry scored just 25 points on 9-of-23 shooting, converting on just four of his 13 3-point attempts.
