Mavericks could sign former NBA award winner in free agency

The Dallas Mavericks have been named a landing spot for one Washington Wizards player in free agency.

Nov 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) handles the ball during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) handles the ball during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are likely seeking a point guard in free agency this summer with Kyrie Irving recovering from an ACL tear.

Irving is expected to miss the start of the season, and that absence could linger towards the All-Star break in February.

This means the Mavericks could sign a player with the ability to start and come off the bench, like Washington Wizards point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon brings the ball up the court against the Milwaukee Bucks
Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon brings the ball up the court against the Milwaukee Bucks. / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Brogdon heading for Dallas?

"Brogdon only played 24 games for the tanking Wizards a year ago, as his season ended with a sprained ankle in February," CBS Sports contributor Robby Kalland wrote.

"His checkered injury history might keep the Mavs away, but it also could keep his price down low enough for it to be worth it for the Mavs to bring him in. After spending the last two years in Portland and Washington, Brogdon is probably interested in showing his abilities on a playoff contender again."

Brogdon, 32, is entering his 10th season in the NBA and has made stops with the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics, and Portland Trail Blazers before making his way to the nation's capital this past season, winning Rookie of the Year in 2017 and Sixth Man of the Year in 2023. He also has a 50/40/90 season under his belt, one of just 11 players in NBA history to do so.

Brogdon was a potential target at the trade deadline during the regular season, but the Wizards opted to keep him for his veteran presence. His leadership could rub off on players like Jaden Hardy and potential No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, so having someone like that in the building could help the Mavs develop and contend at the same time.

