Mavericks criticized over contract for latest signing

While it's good to get the exciting guard on a contract, it seems the Mavericks could've done better.

Austin Veazey

Mar 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) after basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Mar 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) after basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Before the end of the regular season, the Dallas Mavericks converted exciting young guard Brandon Williams from his two-way contract to a standard multi-year contract. They had an open roster spot from their trades ahead of the deadline, but they couldn't sign anybody due to salary cap and tax apron restrictions until late in the season. And we've finally gotten the details of that contract.

Williams is only under contract for the 2025-26 season on a non-guaranteed contract worth $2,270,735. $200,000 becomes guaranteed on July 7th, $850,000 becomes guaranteed on opening night, and the contract would become fully guaranteed on January 10th if he's still on the roster.

Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams
Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Williams was electric for the Mavericks after Kyrie Irving went down with his ACL injury, averaging 15.4 PPG in 13 appearances. And with Irving's injury expected to keep him out until January, Williams and Jaden Hardy are the only guards under contract, with Williams clearly being the better of the two.

But the contract setup has been criticized by Spotrac's Keith Smith, with him saying "I don't like what they did with Brandon Williams' contract.
Instead of giving Williams a team option for next season, which they could have declined, made Williams a restricted free agent, and then worked out a long-term deal, Dallas gave Williams a straight non-guaranteed contract.
Now, Williams is under contract only through next season and then will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.
It's a minor thing, but this is poor end-of-roster process from the Mavericks. You want maximum control in that situation and Dallas doesn't have it.
Great deal for Williams though. Good work by him and his reps to get it done this way!"

This is just the latest in a string of bad moves by Mavs general manager Nico Harrison. Brandon Williams is clearly a talented NBA player worthy of a roster spot, and it would've made more sense to sign him with a team option and negotiate that way. Maybe Williams had leverage because of Irving's injury, but it doesn't make sense for the Mavericks to go the non-guaranteed route with no team option instead of letting him hit unrestricted free agency next offseason.

Published
