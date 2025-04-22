Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reacts to Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers has been the hottest sports topic of the last two-plus months. It was such a stunning trade that no one can believe it happened, and the Mavericks only make the decision worse every time they talk about it.
The latest to discuss the topic was Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, known for his controversial roster decisions as well. He was asked a question about Luka Doncic at his press conference ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
“Well I am a fan of the Mavericks, big fan of the Mavericks, and consequently a big fan of Luka," Jones started. "The world knows that I’ve got my hands full thinking about what we think about over here… I look at the mavericks through a very much entertainment eye. I know Luka was a personal friend and watched a lot of games with us, and would hope that he’d be able to watch some more games with us as we go along. We know his family pretty well and his support staff pretty well. All of that is one as a fan. Now Gene [Eugenia Jones, Jerry’s wife] was all-state, scored 17 straight free throws in the state championship game, and Gene lives and dies with that basketball. She cried when Luka left, but I understand that, and I understand, frankly, that you say, ‘How could that happen?’ I’ve got a little bit better understanding of how something like that can happen.”
You know a trade is wild when the wife of the owner of arguably the most valuable franchise in American sports sheds tears over it. Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has caught flack from every direction over this trade, from the media to fans, to Charles Barkley, and everyone in between. Trading Doncic is the type of move that sets a franchise back for a decade, if not longer. And while Jones wouldn't come out and say it, it's hard to believe he would've made a move like this, either.
