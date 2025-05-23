Mavs deal Cooper Flagg for disgruntled $192 million star in trade proposal
The Dallas Mavericks hold the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, but they could turn that selection into a superstar with a simple trade.
Fadeaway World writer Eddie Bitar suggested a deal that would send the top selection to the Philadelphia 76ers along with Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington for Joel Embiid and two 2031 draft picks.
Embiid to the Mavs?
"Joel Embiid, despite injury setbacks, is still one of the league's premier centers when he is on the court. In the 2024-25 season, he averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists over 19 games," Bitar wrote.
"His presence in the paint would significantly bolster the Mavericks' interior defense and scoring. However, concerns about his health persist, as he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April 2025.
"For the 76ers, trading Embiid allows them to pivot towards a younger core. Cooper Flagg's potential as a future star provides a foundation for rebuilding. The addition of seasoned players like Thompson, Gafford, and Washington offers immediate support and veteran leadership. This move could help Philadelphia reset and plan for long-term success around Tyrese Maxey.
"Dallas, by acquiring Embiid, would be taking a calculated risk, banking on his return to form. If healthy, Embiid's impact could be transformative, elevating the Mavericks to contender status because a core of Kyrie, Davis, and Embiid would simply be unstoppable on both ends of the court."
The trade would be a massive risk for the Mavs, but if Embiid returns to form after his knee surgery, Dallas would have one of the best trios in the NBA.
Given the fact that Kyrie Irving is dealing with his torn ACL recovery, the Mavs may not want to take a chance on a player with another extensive injury, but the idea of pairing Embiid with Anthony Davis in the frontcourt is an intriguing one.
