Mavericks champion draws comparison to young Warriors forward
Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, made an interesting comparison between one of his current players and a former Dallas Mavericks champion forward.
Kerr, whose playing career has resulted in four championships as well as countless other successful seasons, is considered one of the greatest to ever do it in the profession, making his basketball takes a cut above the average one.
When discussing one of his players, forward Jonathan Kuminga, he brought up the name of a former Dallas great and a major piece of their sole NBA Championship team in Shawn Marion.
"I've always felt like the type of player [Kuminga] needs to be is, I've mentioned this in the past, Shawn Marion is a guy who jumps out. And I talked about this [Kuminga's] rookie year, you know, with his athleticism, running the floor, putting pressure on the rim, offensive rebounds, getting into the dunker, the drop-off pass from drivers, going up and dunking and guarding everybody at the other end. To me, that's what he's really built for. And we've really pushed him in that direction," Steve Kerr said of the young player.
Shawn Marion played with the Dallas Mavericks for five seasons, from 2009-2014, and was a legitimate two-way presence and "glue guy" who helped the franchise to capture its first title in 2011. While with the Mavs, he averaged 11.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.6 stocks per game playing in 361 games.
His role as a defensive stopper against players like LeBron James in the Finals helped cement his legacy as the ultimate role player, one that served as a significant contributor to a championship team.
