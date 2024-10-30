Mavs, Dereck Lively II Affirm Summer Slander of Rudy Gobert
Dallas Mavericks' sophomore sensation Dereck Lively II made headlines during the offseason by saying Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert should not have been on the floor during last year's Western Conference Finals. Tuesday night's game was the first time the two teams matched up since the WCF, and people were curious how Gobert would handle the pressure.
All Dallas did was dominate the paint against Gobert, a four-time winner of Defensive Player of the Year, finishing with 52 points in the paint, well above the league average. Gobert finished with seven points (2/5 shooting), eight rebounds, one assist, two turnovers, three fouls, and no blocks or steals. Meanwhile, Dallas' center combo of Lively and Daniel Gafford combined for 19 points (8/9 shooting), 13 rebounds, one assist, four steals, two blocks, one turnover, and seven fouls.
READ MORE: 3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Big Win Over Timberwolves
Gobert is one of the more maligned players in the NBA today, as many people don't see him worth his contract value or what he was traded for, or dominant enough to be a four-time DPOY. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was actively and loudly hating on him as an analyst for TNT during last year's Conference Finals, and he wasn't the only one.
Lively and Gafford are only combining to make $18.4 million this season, while Gobert is making $43.8 million and just signed a three-year, $109 million extension before the season started. Most teams would prefer to have Dallas' center situation over Gobert, given the ages, contracts, and versatility of having two starter-level centers rotating in for each other at all times.
Although he isn't starting, Lively has flashed All-Star upside early on this offseason, dominating on defense and showing off a refined touch around the basket on offense. His energy and enthusiasm are infectious on the court and he makes everyone around him better when he's on defense.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving Leads Mavericks Over Timberwolves in WCF Rematch, 120-114
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter