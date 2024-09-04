Dallas Mavericks Rising Star Slanders Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert

Theo Pinson: “They played the Timberwolves there’s 0 reason Rudy Gobert should’ve been on that court.”



Dereck Lively: “Zero”



TP: “But you’re paying him $40M, you better get your a** out there & figure it the f*ck out.”



DL: “And he didn’t”



(via @NikeEYB)pic.twitter.com/V7dxwFcG5H