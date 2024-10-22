Dirk Nowitzki Calls Bronny James 'One of the Best Stories' in NBA
The LA Lakers' selection of Bronny James at the end of the 2024 NBA Draft was heavily panned, as many didn't see him as NBA-ready, and he was only considered to be selected to be able to play with his father, LeBron. Not everyone has criticized it, though.
Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki recently interviewed with Ashley Nicole Moss from CBS and was asked about LeBron playing with his son Bronny this season and how incredible it is that LeBron is still performing at a high level.
"What [LeBron] is still doing after 20 years, how athletic he still is, the level he plays the game at is incredible. The story of playing with his son, that's probably one of the best stories that I've seen in the last couple decades in the NBA, that he sticks around so long and now he's got this talented kid coming in, and they're able to end up on the same team. That's a dream come true for both of them. LeBron has been talking about it for years that he wants to keep playing until his son comes in, so I think that's an incredible story, and I'm so happy for LeBron and Bronny, and hopefully they have a great year."
Nowitzki lasted 21 seasons in the NBA, playing all of them with the Dallas Mavericks, the kind of longevity every player wishes they could have with an organization. Even if he wasn't performing at the same level that LeBron has been, Nowitzki's career is revered by many players.
Most of the history between Nowitzki and James comes from their meeting in the 2011 NBA Finals when Nowitzki outclassed LeBron's Big 3 to win his first championship as a player and the first championship in franchise history. James played infamously terribly in that series, but it was the moment Nowitzki needed to stamp his legacy in the NBA.
