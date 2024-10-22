Mavericks Add Western Conference Championship Banner
The Dallas Mavericks have added a new banner to the rafters of the American Airlines Center. Dallas has now hung a Western Conference Champions banner following last season's run to the NBA Finals. It's the third Conference Championship in team history (2006, 2011), but they weren't able to win the NBA title, losing to the Boston Celtics.
Dallas beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals in five games, winning all three games in Minnesota. It was a dominant showing from the Mavs, who entered the playoffs as the West's fifth seed. The Wolves knocked off the reigning champion Denver Nuggets to get there while Dallas beat the top-seeded OKC Thunder.
The Mavericks only have a few retired jerseys (Dirk Nowitzki, Derek Harper, Brad Davis, and Rolando Blackman) in the rafters and didn't see much team success until Nowitzki joined the franchise. In the 18 seasons between the team's first season in 1980-81 and the selection of Nowitzki in 1998, the team made one WCF appearance in 1988. Since then, they've made five appearances, with Nowitzki leading them to three and Luka Doncic having already led them to two.
Doncic would like to add an NBA Championship to his already stellar resume, and he has a great chance of doing it this season, surrounded by the best talent he's had since he's been a Maverick. Kyrie Irving has proven to be the perfect co-star next to him, and they've added shooting around him with Klay Thompson.
