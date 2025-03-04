Mavericks discussed trade with Heat for Jimmy Butler before Warriors deal
Seeing the word "trade" involved with the Dallas Mavericks likely gives their fans some PTSD after the Luka Doncic deal. But there's a world where he could still be on the Mavericks in a Big Three with Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler.
When Jimmy Butler first requested a trade away from the Miami Heat, Dallas was one of his preferred destinations. And it made sense; he could slot in next to Doncic and Irving, give them a defensive presence and a proven playoff performer, and be arguably the best third option in the NBA. He's also a Texas native and could've returned home.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Mavericks and Heat did have discussions about Butler going to Dallas, although the talks were brief. "Before the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic in a blockbuster deal to acquire Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round draft pick, the team also expressed interest in Jimmy Butler and Kyle Kuzma, league sources told HoopsHype... PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford briefly came up in trade talks for Butler, but exploratory discussions didn’t go far, league sources told HoopsHype. At the time, Miami sought starting-caliber players on short-term deals who could help the Heat compete this season while giving them financial flexibility for the future as part of a trade package for the disgruntled Butler."
It would've been tough to make the math work for a Jimmy Butler trade because of his salary. He's making nearly $48.8 million this season, and even with the salaries of Washington and Gafford, they would've had to make up another $20 million to make it work. Would they have thrown in Maxi Kleber and Naji Marshall? Klay Thompson and Dwight Powell? And the Heat were looking for draft capital as well, that would've been a lot to give up for Butler when, at the time, there was belief the Mavericks were already a Finals contender when healthy.
Butler ended up being traded to the Golden State Warriors as part of a five-team deal, but the Warriors sent out Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Lindy Waters III, Kyle Anderson, and draft capital. They also handed Butler a 2-year, $110.96 extension sight on the scene as soon as the trade was finalized, the main thing he was looking for. If that could've kept Nico Harrison from trading Luka Doncic, maybe that would've been worth it.
