Mavericks Don't Intend To Trade Finals Starter Unless One Key Need Is Addressed
Reports started to surface last week that the Dallas Mavericks were "dangling" Daniel Gafford in some trade in search of a defensive ace on the perimeter, which some fans were confused by. The Mavs just acquired Gafford during last season's trade deadline and emerged as a key piece throughout their playoff run to the NBA Finals, starting all 22 games.
Marc Stein is here to clarify those reports, saying, "It is a misnomer to suggest that Dallas is shopping center Daniel Gafford.” He'd also go on to say that the Mavericks would only trade Gafford for a player of Herb Jones' caliber as a defensive wing.
There are not many wings as talented as Herb Jones is on the perimeter defensively, so unless New Orleans shifts their thinking, Gafford isn't likely to go anywhere. Stein also said that the Pelicans have been "consistently discouraging trade interest" in their defensive ace despite him being out with a torn labrum in his shoulder.
Gafford hasn't been as consistent as last season but is averaging 11.7 PPG and 6.0 RPG this season. He's had some glaringly rough performances occasionally, though, like his four points, four rebounds, and a -27 in less than 12 minutes against the Houston Rockets.
Suppose Dallas can use him to get a defensive ace on the perimeter and find another backup center. (Jonas Valanciunas, anyone?) to rotate with Dereck Lively II, who has fouling and injury issues. In that case, it may be worth exploring further.
