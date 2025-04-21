Mavericks' draft lottery odds finalized ahead of tumultuous offseason
The Dallas Mavericks officially missed the playoffs after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Play-In Tournament, pushing them down to the NBA Draft Lottery for the second time in the last three seasons, with a trip to the NBA Finals sandwiched in between. The Lottery won't be held until May 12th, but some odds had to be finalized because of tiebreakers.
One such tiebreaker involved the Dallas Mavericks, as they had the same 39-43 record as the Chicago Bulls. Tiebreakers are determined by a random drawing held by the NBA's President of League Operations in Secaucus, New Jersey.
READ MORE: Nico Harrison's treatment of former Mavericks employee should be the last straw
The Mavericks won the random drawing and will have the 11th-best odds of winning the draft lottery with a 1.8% chance. The odds wouldn't have been too different if they had the 12th-best odds since the teams were tied, as the Bulls will have a 1.7% chance of jumping up to the top.
In the 2023 NBA Draft, the last time the Mavs were in the lottery, they landed the 10th overall pick but traded back with the OKC Thunder while offloading the bloated salary of Davis Bertans to land Dereck Lively II. Lively is one of the young cornerstones the team has left after trading Luka Doncic and Quentin Grimes, and we'll see if the Mavericks hang on to this pick.
The 2025 NBA Draft will be held on June 25th and 26th in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Dallas does not own its second-round pick.
READ MORE: Reporter goes viral for asking Mavs' Nico Harrison why he shouldn't be fired
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter