Mavericks Expected to be 'Buyers' on Trade Market
The Dallas Mavericks had a slow start to the season but have rebounded recently to sit at 17-10 entering Saturday's game against the LA Clippers. But if there's anything we've learned in Nico Harrison's tenure as General Manager of the Mavericks, he's never afraid to make a move.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, Dallas is expected to be a team to watch during the trade season as they look to continue upgrading the roster.
"The Mavericks are a team to watch as buyers on the trade market," Sidery said on X/Twitter. "Dallas has shown a willingness to discuss draft compensation in exploratory talks to land an impact addition. Keep an eye on the Mavericks’ 2025 first-round pick potentially being used before the deadline."
The Mavericks could look to upgrade a few different positions. While they have a lot of depth across the roster, a better third guard behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving wouldn't be the worst idea. Maybe Dante Exum can help fill that role when he's healthy (if he's not traded himself), but Jaden Hardy and Spencer Dinwiddie are still too inconsistent.
Dallas could also look to find a better bench power forward, as the drop-off when PJ Washington is missing from the lineup in defense and rebounding is significant. Maxi Kleber is a shell of his former self, while Naji Marshall is probably best utilized as a small forward.
Kleber's $11 million salary is almost guaranteed to be in any trade, given his larger salary and smaller role on the team. Jaden Hardy is a young player some teams may be interested in, while Dante Exum's expiring deal could be attractive in certain deals.
