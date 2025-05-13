Dallas Basketball

Mavericks fans push wild trade ideas after winning top pick

Luck may be shifting for the Dallas Mavericks after the franchise landed the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Dustin Lewis

Mar 29, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after being hit in the head during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after being hit in the head during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
"Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in."

The famous quote spoken by Michael Corleone in The Godfather Part III over 50 years ago has never felt more true to Dallas Mavericks fans.

Over the last couple of months, the Mavericks have alienated their fan base in the wake of the Luka Doncic trade. The supporters have vocally protested against general manager Nico Harrison and team governor Patrick Dumont, leading to some to even be ejected from the American Airlines Center.

However, fate may be changing its tune. Dallas has a chance to flip its fortune after landing the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Barring something unforeseen, which is obviously a possibility considering what happened in February, the Mavericks will be adding Cooper Flagg at No. 1 to pair with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.

Nico Harrison
Mar 8, 2025; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas fans hold up a Fire Nico sign for Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison during the first half of the game between FC Dallas and Chicago Fire at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Flagg is the consensus top prospect in the draft and he has a ton of potential as a two-way point forward at the professional level.

Fans are also gearing themselves up for the Mavericks making a deal as Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to explore his options this offseason. Either way, this should be a much more interesting summer for Dallas than it was projected to be less than 24 hours ago.

Check out the reactions below.

Receiving the No. 1 pick results in trade speculation for the Mavericks

Some fans still worried Nico Harrison will fumble the bag

Please don't bust, Cooper

A minor portion of NBA fans request an apology for Nico

There are still Mavericks fans who aren't changing tune despite the positive news

