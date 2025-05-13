Mavericks fans push wild trade ideas after winning top pick
"Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in."
The famous quote spoken by Michael Corleone in The Godfather Part III over 50 years ago has never felt more true to Dallas Mavericks fans.
Over the last couple of months, the Mavericks have alienated their fan base in the wake of the Luka Doncic trade. The supporters have vocally protested against general manager Nico Harrison and team governor Patrick Dumont, leading to some to even be ejected from the American Airlines Center.
However, fate may be changing its tune. Dallas has a chance to flip its fortune after landing the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Barring something unforeseen, which is obviously a possibility considering what happened in February, the Mavericks will be adding Cooper Flagg at No. 1 to pair with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.
Flagg is the consensus top prospect in the draft and he has a ton of potential as a two-way point forward at the professional level.
Fans are also gearing themselves up for the Mavericks making a deal as Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to explore his options this offseason. Either way, this should be a much more interesting summer for Dallas than it was projected to be less than 24 hours ago.
Check out the reactions below.
Receiving the No. 1 pick results in trade speculation for the Mavericks
Some fans still worried Nico Harrison will fumble the bag
Please don't bust, Cooper
A minor portion of NBA fans request an apology for Nico
There are still Mavericks fans who aren't changing tune despite the positive news
