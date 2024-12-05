Dallas Mavericks' Final Injury Report Against Wizards
The Dallas Mavericks head east to play the Washington Wizards on Thursday night, with the two teams heading in opposite directions just a quarter of the way into the season. Washington hasn't won a game since October, while Dallas has won nine of their last ten games, including their last five in a row.
Dallas is also seemingly the healthier team for what feels like the first time this year. Washington has five players already ruled out with injury and two more listed as questionable, while the Mavs are down to two players on the injury report.
READ MORE: Mavericks at Wizards: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Mavs will be without Naji Marshall and Dante Exum in this game. Marshall is dealing with an upper respiratory infection that forced him to miss Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies and sit out the second half against Portland on Sunday. Exum will be out for at least another month after having wrist surgery in the offseason.
Washington will be without Kyle Kuzma (left rib sprain), Corey Kispert (left ankle sprain), Saddiq Bey (left ACL repair), Kyshawn George (left ankle sprain), and Tristan Vukcevic (left knee contusion), while Malcolm Brogdon (right knee soreness) and Patrick Baldwin Jr. (right ankle soreness) are questionable to play.
READ MORE: Mavericks Veteran Gets Brutally Honest On His Spot in the Rotation
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter