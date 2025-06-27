Dallas Mavericks find potential steal as UDFA in 2025 NBA Draft
Despite having just one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks made their mark on the night by selecting Duke standout Cooper Flagg number one overall. Though they did not trade back into the second round as many suspected they would, they wasted no time adding talent, even after the conclusion of the second set of picks.
Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard signed a two-way contract with Dallas as the Mavericks add a high-IQ lead initiator with defensive upside. Nembhard led the NCAA in assists last season at a blistering 9.8 per game, on top of scoring 10.5 points and grabbing 3.0 rebounds. He shot 40% from three and 77% from the line as well as recording 1.7 steals. He has a phenonemal assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.92, underlining his ability as a floor general and skill to command an offense.
He showed out against an elite Houston defense in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by recording 11 assists against one of the best units in the country, and were he a bit bigger, would certainly have been taken at some point during the last two nights. He had 18 double-digit assist games last year, including a two-game stretch where he recorded a combined 31.
Picking up the high-feel guard without having to trade any more picks is a major victory for a franchise that already had a fantastic haul, even if it was just one player in Flagg. Signing a two-way deal will allow for Nembhard to split reps between the NBA and the G-League, which is ideal for a player that may need a bit of time to develop to the speed, size, and athleticism of the professional ranks.
Regardless of his status as an undrafted free agent, Nembhard has every opportunity to make his way into this Mavericks rotation given the lack of sure guard depth and Dallas' dire need for playmaking. Make no doubt – this is a fantastic signing for the Mavs.
