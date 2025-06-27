NBA makes Mavericks' Cooper Flagg, Lakers' Bronny James announcement
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers will forever be intertwined because of February's stunning trade of Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. Because of that, the NBA is going to keep placing them in high-profile matchups.
The Lakers and Mavs will play in the preseason in Vegas, but they'll get another matchup in Vegas before then.
ESPN and the NBA announced that the Mavericks and Lakers would meet to tip off the NBA Summer League on July 10th at 8 p.m. CST, and the announcement lists a matchup between Cooper Flagg and Bronny James. The game is part of a doubleheader on ESPN, followed by the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers, a matchup of the second and third overall picks, Dylan Harper and VJ Edgecombe.
Flagg was the Mavericks' first overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. Dallas hasn't specified what their plan is for him yet in the Summer League, but he'll likely play the first few games, at least. He'll be the highlight of the Mavericks' Summer League roster. There's a chance Olivier-Maxence Prosper could join the team for a few games, as well.
Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is entering his second season in the NBA after being the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He only appeared in 27 NBA games, but he started to turn it up in the NBA G-League as the season wound down. In 11 games for the South Bay Lakers, he averaged 21.9 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 5.3 APG.
