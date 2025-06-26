'Fortune favors the bold'... Nico Harrison's reaction to Mavs landing Cooper Flagg
The Dallas Mavericks lucked into the first overall pick when they won the NBA Draft Lottery on a 1.8% chance, and they concluded that by making the extremely obvious choice of Duke's Cooper Flagg. It was a saving grace for a franchise that needed a life raft after the Luka Doncic trade was set to cost them close to a billion dollars over the next few years.
Nothing Dallas did was out of the ordinary in terms of the Draft. In fact, they likely had a much easier process than most once they knew what pick they had.
So, when Nico Harrison sits down for his post-draft press conference and says he thinks landing the first pick will make the fanbase less upset at him, it comes off in a certain type of way; the wrong way.
“I was extremely surprised [we landed the first pick],” he said. “All my draft prep up to that point was us being in the 11th position... But, things happen. Fortune favors the bold. Exciting things fell our way...
"I’ve seen the fans react to that since we got the No. 1 pick. It feels like they’re feeling really good and optimistic about the future,” he said. “I’m hoping so [that fans won't be as angry at him]. I’m assuming so — a little bit maybe.”
Harrison clearly hasn't seen the fans' reaction overall, because a vast majority of the fanbase is still upset. They're willing to welcome Cooper Flagg to Dallas, but that doesn't make up for February's disastrous trade. He was booed in the American Airlines Center during the draft watch party when he was shown on the screen right before the pick was announced.
Mavericks fans are allowed to be more optimistic about the future because of Flagg and bouncing ping pong balls, not Harrison. A month ago, before the Lottery results were drawn, the Mavericks simply didn't have a future. Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis are both in their 30s with injury histories. Their young pieces, like Dereck Lively II and P.J. Washington, are good players but don't project to be able to be the top player on a good team. Cooper Flagg can be.
It is a little aggravating that he thinks he was rewarded for the Doncic trade, essentially, when he said, "Fortune favors the bold." Tell that to Kyrie Irving's ACL, Anthony Davis' adductor, and every other injury they suffered last year. Fortune favored a suffering Mavericks fanbase, not a power-hungry GM.
