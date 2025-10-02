Mavericks' first game hosting Luka Doncic is unforgettable experience for Lakers star
Luka Doncic had one of the greatest revenge games of all time in April, when he returned to the American Airlines Center and torched his former Dallas Mavericks for 45 points in a win for the Lake Show. It was an environment that may never be seen again in the NBA, as the Mavericks fans were clearly rooting louder for Luka Doncic than they were the home team.
Lakers star Austin Reaves talked about that game on a recent episode of the "Young Man and the Three" podcast, and how it's a night that he'll never forget.
“The first game we played in Dallas after that, I will never in my career of basketball see anything like that,” Reaves said. “That was insane. They fouled Luka like the first two minutes of the game, and it started. I don’t know if it was 'Fire Nico' or 'F*** Nico [Harrison].' I can’t remember which one it was, but it was like it was from tip-off to the end of the game, just going crazy, and like every time Luka scored, it was like that, and he went crazy in the first half too. He went crazy.”
“...I remember I told J.J. [Redick], it was either the start of the fourth or the end of the third, we were up by 10, he subbed Luka out — they went on a run. I went over to J.J. and was like, ‘Hey, look, put him back in the game. He’s going to win us the game, and he’s going to have 50, and this is going to be great for the team.’ The embrace. The way he did it and the way I felt like everybody was there for [it].".
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks already dealt big injury blow to start training camp
Dallas Mavericks Fans Still Want Nico Harrison Fired
Even if the Dallas Mavericks landed Cooper Flagg in the most recent draft, by no means should he feel comfortable in his seat. Or anywhere in Dallas, for that matter.
It started immediately after the trade was made, and Mavericks fans gathered outside of the AAC and around the Dirk Nowitzki statue, chanting "Fire Nico" for the next day, and especially when the first game happened in Dallas a week later against the Houston Rockets. Fans were ejected for showing their displeasure for the general manager.
That has spread all around Dallas, from Stars games, to Medieval Times, and when Harrison was eating dinner at a restaurant recently. He knows no peace, and he is under a lot of pressure to win now because of it.
READ MORE: Mavericks’ Anthony Davis already falling into same trap that cost Luka Doncic
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter