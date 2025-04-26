Mavericks forward graded well despite team's tumultuous season
In the aftermath of a truly disastrous Mavericks season, it is difficult to find silver linings. After all, a rogue GM turned a contending franchise into a sports-wide laughing stock overnight, trading away a superstar in Luka Doncic, a budding star in Quentin Grimes, and absolutely botching the handling of the team's medical staff, which contributed in obvious ways to the team's injury luck.
Despite all of the things that went wrong in 2025, there were a few positive indicators on a granular level with individual performances. Forward Naji Marshall signed on with the Mavericks this offseason to replace the then-recently departed Derrick Jones Jr. and had an immediate impact on the team's makeup. The 27-year-old wing played the entirety of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans up to that point, but became a primary piece of the Mavericks' rotation this season, averaging 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game with a 55.1% effective field goal rate.
Marshall was a true two-way wing this season, and was often assigned the opposing team's best perimeter offensive player because of his lateral quickness and strength. At 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, Marshall has great size and athleticism to play the small forward position, and was an integral part of the roster despite the collapse of the front office around the team.
An absolute steal for Dallas last summer, Marshall signed a three-year, $27 million deal and provided fantastic minutes for a Mavericks team that desperately needed positive momentum in the midst of the chaos that ensued after February 2. Known by teammates and to media as "The Knife," he is a highly versatile player that can fill multiple roles on offense given his driving ability, which lends itself to playmaking. He demonstrated this skill with three assists per game.
Despite a chaotic year for Dallas defined entirely by mismanagement, Naji Marshall was one of the few bright spots, and while the future of the franchise feels dark at this juncture, Marshall's season offers the organization and fanbase a sliver of hope going forward.
If we're to give him a grade for the season, it has to be an A-, with the three-point shooting being the only thing holding him back.
