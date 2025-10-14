Dallas Mavericks give hint at desperately needed uniform addition
The Dallas Mavericks are a little more than a week away from starting the 2025-26 season. There's a mix of excitement and reservation in the air, as people can't wait to watch first overall pick Cooper Flagg, but they're worried Nico Harrison's experiment is going to blow up in the team's face.
One thing that's been needed for far too long is a uniform change. The Mavericks have been rocking their style of current home and away (now association and icon) uniforms since 2001 with very minimal changes. Those won't change this season, but the NBA continues to add more and more options for teams to wear throughout the season. The Mavericks hinted at one of those options on Monday morning, which will be revealed on October 16th.
The video seems to hint at a return of the classic white uniforms that the team wore until 2001, as you can see the white warmups and shorts in the background. However, this is more than likely a hype-up for the green jerseys that are rumored to be making a return this season.
Dallas' classic uniforms have been a fan favorite ever since they went away from them, and with a star rookie on the roster in Cooper Flagg, it'd be smart for the Mavericks to capitalize on as much merchandise as possible, even if a lot of the fanbase still isn't pleased with the team's ownership or management.
The green uniforms were last worn in the 2020-21 season, and they were a big hit with the fanbase. There's a distinct lack of green in their current rotations of uniforms, something fans would really love to see added at some point, as the city jerseys in the 2022-23 season were some of the more popular jerseys in recent memory.
Dallas Mavericks in Need of Uniform Change
Somehow, the Mavericks' base uniforms have outlasted the Mark Cuban ownership era. He may still be a minority owner, but the uniforms have been around longer than him, which feels crazy to say. But it's time for a uniform and possible a logo change.
A lot of teams around the NBA have been changing their logos/uniforms in the last 5-10 years, and although a lot of them have been criticized for being too modern, there have been some well executed re-designs, such as the LA Clippers and the Orlando Magic. The Magic really leaned into some of the classic designs for their new uniforms, and they were a huge hit with the fans.
