Do Dallas Mavericks have a point guard problem?
The Dallas Mavericks are going into the season with All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving on the sidelines.
Irving, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, is recovering from a torn ACL that will keep him out until January at the earliest. Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley questions whether the Mavericks will have point guard issues until Irving returns.
"With Anthony Davis around for the whole offseason, top pick Cooper Flagg added to the equation and a rotation that should run deep whenever Kyrie Irving makes it back from his ACL recovery, the Mavs will bring an interesting collection of puzzle pieces into this campaign," Buckley wrote.
"But will they ever find their Lebowskian rug that ties everything together?
"D'Angelo Russell can get a little too shot-happy, and honestly, passing isn't the sharpest tool in Irving's arsenal, either. Flagg's playmaking should help, but it'd be asking a lot to expect a rookie non-point guard to solve a potential passing problem on a team with championship aspirations."
Mavericks could struggle at point guard
Russell will be the team's first option for a temporary starting point guard. That's exactly why they signed him during the offseason.
However, if Russell doesn't work, the Mavs have options. No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg could be used as someone to set up the offense, but that could be a lot of responsibility for a rookie forward finding his way in the league.
Jaden Hardy could also get an opportunity to lead the offense in Irving's absence, along with Dante Exum, but they are more likely to do that in a reserve role. Ultimately, as long as the Mavs get serviceable support from whoever lines up at point guard, the team should be just fine.
The Mavs are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT.
