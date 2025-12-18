Cooper Flagg wants to do something for Mavericks that Luka Doncic couldn't

The Dallas Mavericks have to be thanking their lucky stars that they were able to land Cooper Flagg in the wake of the Luka Doncic/Anthony Davis trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. It now gives them a third straight potential superstar to build around.

It started with Dirk Nowitzki, who ended up spending all 21 years of his legendary career with the Mavericks. Luka Doncic was supposed to be the next one to spend his whole career in Dallas, and he wanted to do so, but Nico Harrison traded him to LA. And now, Flagg wants to play his entire career in Dallas.

“It means a lot for this to be my first city [in the NBA], and God-willing, however it goes, hopefully it’ll be the only city,” Flagg said at a Christmas event with the team.

Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg talked about what he wants his impact to be at the team’s Christmas event:



"It's the first city I've played for (in the NBA) and God-willing the only one."

Obviously, he's only 26 games into his NBA career, and there is still a lot of basketball to play in his NBA career. Things can always change, and maybe he decides he wants to play elsewhere. One thing that won't happen, at least any time soon, is the Mavericks giving up a young superstar again. Patrick Dumont was tricked into trading Doncic; he won't do that again.

Flagg did grow up in Maine on old Boston Celtics tapes, so there's always a world where he could be wearing a different kind of green one day, but if he's already saying this early that he only wants to play for the Mavs, and he's already this good as an 18-year-old, they need to do whatever it takes to make him a Maverick for life.

Dec 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) waits to check in to the game against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg Coming Off Career-High

Cooper Flagg started the season slowly as he was playing point guard, but the insertion of Ryan Nembhard into the starting lineup has helped open up a lot of things for the first overall pick.

On Monday night, Cooper Flagg put up a season-high 42 points, setting all kinds of records in the process, including tying the franchise record for points in a game by a rookie. It's the season-high for any rookie this year, beating his own personal best of 35 against the LA Clippers a few weeks ago.

Flagg is getting better and more confident week by week, and at this point, the only weakness in his game is the three-point shot. But for an 18-year-old to be this strong as a defender and scorer from 15 feet and in, it's extremely impressive. He'll only get better as he puts on muscle and develops the perimeter shot.

