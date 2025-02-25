Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie: no 'bad blood' towards Lakers in return to LA
The focus remains on Luka Doncic after the Dallas Mavericks traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month. However, Doncic wasn't the only player to find a new home in the deal as the Mavericks acquired Anthony Davis and Max Christie from Los Angeles.
Davis has been sidelined with an adductor injury since his debut but Christie has stepped into a steady role with Dallas over the last few weeks. In eight appearances, Christie has averaged 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.1 steals over 32.6 minutes per game.
The Mavericks and Lakers are slated to match up on Tuesday night for the first time since the league-altering trade. Doncic will likely have a point to prove while Christie is taking a different approach.
The 2022 Lakers second-round pick doesn't feel slighted as he makes his return to Los Angeles. Instead, he's looking forward to being in a familiar environment and wants to help the Mavericks bounce back after a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.
“I’m not even looking at this game as a revenge game,” Christie said to Andscape's Marc Spears. “I’m actually looking forward to it from a sense that I get to see old teammates, old colleagues, old coaches. I’m looking forward to just enjoying that game. I want to win, obviously. The Lakers are a playoff team. They’re really, really good. It’s a good test for us as a matchup, as a team as well.
“But I’m not going in there with any bad blood or any intention of trying to drop 40 on them. I’m just going in there to try to win the game, play my game and let the game come to me," Christie continued. "I’m not going to go out there and force 25 shots. That’s not what this game is about. That’s not what I’m about.”
Back in Los Angeles, he was able to live in the same apartment complex as his brother, Cam, who is a rookie with the Clippers. Christie, like everyone else, was flabbergasted by the trade but he's focused his mindset on moving forward.
“There are definitely moments where I’m like, ‘I was in L.A. for two and a half years and I felt very, very comfortable there.’ And then I just kind got uprooted and left, which is the business of the NBA and that’s how life works," Christie added.
Christie has a chance to continue growing with the Mavericks over the coming years. He's under contract through the conclusion of the 2027-28 season after signing a four-year/$32 million extension last summer.
The Mavericks and Lakers are set to tip-off at 10:00 p.m. EST on TNT.
The Moving Parts Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
