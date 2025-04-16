Mavericks hear decisive message from Kings star before play-in
The Dallas Mavericks have their backs against the wall as they prepare for what could be their final game of the season on Wednesday night. Following a disappointing second half of the year, the Mavericks find themselves as the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference and in need of two victories on the road to earn the right to face off with the league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder.
Dallas will begin its run in the NBA play-in against the Sacramento Kings. No matter the result, one team's season will end when the final buzzer sounds.
Ahead of the matchup, Kings star DeMar DeRozan has a decisive message for his team. In his words, it's 'literally win or go home' for Dallas or Sacramento.
READ MORE: Mark Cuban fires back at Mavericks' Nico Harrison after Dirk Nowitzki disrespect
"I mean, it's literally win or go home," DeRozan said to reporters on Tuesday. "It's nothing more than that other than a game seven. This is a game seven. This is literally win or go home so that mentality is whoever wants it the most."
The Kings fired former head coach Mike Brown during the middle of the season but still made the postseason at 40-42.
Dallas went 0-3 against Sacramento in the regular season, falling by double digits in two of those losses. However, forward Anthony Davis wasn't on the court for any of those matchups.
Davis returned to the court in late March following six weeks on the shelf due to an adductor strain. In nine games with the Mavericks, he's averaged 20.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.2 blocks over 29.6 minutes per contest. Davis is shooting a paltry 46.1% from the field, 23.3% from three-point range, and 68.6% from the line.
DeRozan was dealt to the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade over the summer. He's one of five Kings averaging double figures per game.
Despite a slight downtick in playing time, DeRozan is still averaging 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists over 35.9 minutes per game.
The Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings will face off at 10:00 pm. EST on ESPN.
READ MORE: Mavericks CEO makes embarrassing Warriors comparison for Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter