Lakers star thought Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade was 'a prank'
It turns out that celebrities are just like normal people. Like many fans across the country, Lakers star guard Austin Reaves didn't believe the Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade was real when he first found out, according to an interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN. He believed that it was part of Davis' prank show.
“First thing, I was like, ‘Oh this is [false],” Reaves said. "He got hacked." Then, the team group text began to explode with messages. “AD, texting the group message, was like, ‘They traded me.’ And I was like, ‘OK, AD is bulls**ting with us.’ He’s a kid at heart, had his fun," said Reaves.
It wasn't until a text from Lakers assistant Beau Levesque confirmed the deal that Reaves believed it, even calling to verify the facts. Davis, who had been in Los Angeles since 2019 after being traded from New Orleans, helped the Lakers to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy in his first season with the franchise.
A crucial part of that title run, fans had some mixed emotions about the trade, but clearly, LA came out ahead in the swap. It was such a lopsided trade that it truly flipped the power balance in the Western Conference, giving the Lakers exactly what they need to continue to contend for the future, and leaving Dallas in deep trouble going forward with no draft capital to show for it.
Since arriving in Dallas on February 2, Davis has played seven total games, averaging 20.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.7 blocks while shooting 46% from the field and 26% from three. Doncic, on the other hand, has played 26 games, putting up 27.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.6 assists while shooting 43% from the field, 36% from three, and 81% from the line.
The two teams square off in Dallas on April 9. It will be Doncic's first trip back to Dallas since the trade.
