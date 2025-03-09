Dallas Basketball

Mavericks injury news continues with key reserve heading to locker room

The Mavs continue to take hits in the frontcourt.

Keenan Womack

Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) tries to save a ball from going out of bounds against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In the second half of the Mavericks-Suns game, power forward Dwight Powell went to the locker room after colliding with Kessler Edwards when both players went for a loose ball. His injury is the sixth to the Dallas frontcourt as Dallas came into the game missing Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, and Kai Jones. Kessler Edwards also left the game, but returned mid-fourth quarter to play.

With the amount of players Dallas is missing, Powell has been seeing more minutes than he has in years, and was hurt in this one while making an effort play. As bad as some teams' injury luck has been this year, including the New Orleans Pelicans, it's hard to say anyone has had a worse stretch than the Mavericks have over the last five weeks. In addition to the missing bigs, they also lost guard Kyrie Irving for the season after he tore his ACL against the Sacramento Kings.

The Luka Doncic trade and everything that has happened since has completely destroyed a team that played for an NBA Title last season. They rushed Anthony Davis back, resulting in his being injured more severely; Irving led the league in minutes since the Doncic trade, which certainly contributed to his ACL tear. These things are part bad luck and part self inflicted. It will take a miracle for this team to recover and make even the play-in for the Western Conference, and it starts with getting healthy.

