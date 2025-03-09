Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis among 10 Mavericks on injury report vs. Suns
The Dallas Mavericks could possibly have to forfeit a game if every player on their injury report misses Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. That's how insane these last six-to-seven weeks have been for the Mavs, as they can seemingly never catch a break.
Of the 10 players that are on Dallas' injury report, eight have already been ruled out: Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear), Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain), P.J. Washington (right ankle sprain), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist sprain), Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain), and Kai Jones (left quad strain).
Prosper is likely to undergo surgery on his wrist, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, as he has ligament damage. It's uncertain how the injury happened. Davis, Gafford, and Lively were all given vague updates on Friday, but it seems like none are close to returning.
Dante Exum (right foot contusion) and Caleb Martin (right hip strain) are questionable to play. Both played on Friday against the Grizzlies, though Martin was on a 15-minute restriction.
Phoenix will be without Caleb Martin's twin brother Cody (G-League assignment), Monte Morris (lower back), and Jalen Bridges (G-League two-way).
Dallas and Phoenix will play at 2:30 p.m. CST in the American Airlines Center.
