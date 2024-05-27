Dallas Mavericks Injury News: Maxi Kleber Nears Return; When Will Dereck Lively II Play?
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are one win away from clinching a spot in the NBA Finals but face a few injury developments ahead of Tuesday's Game 4 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The latest injury report submitted by the Mavericks on Monday included Luka Doncic (right knee sprain; left ankle soreness) and Maxi Kleber (right shoulder AC separation) as questionable to play Game 4. Dereck Lively II (neck sprain) is doubtful to play, while Olivier-Maxence Prosper (left ankle sprain) remains out.
Kleber suffered the injury during the first round of the playoffs when he tried to attack the rim. There was initially a three week re-evaluation announcement after Kleber's injury, with six weeks on some reported timelines. He's been working diligently on conditioning, and with him already being upgraded to questionable, it suggests a return to the lineup is approaching quickly.
Doncic previously entered games as probable to play but was initially listed as questionable for Game 3 before still being considered a game-time decision after coach Jason Kidd shared pre-game medical updates with the media.
The Slovenian superstar delivered a masterful performance, guiding the Mavericks to victory. He recorded 33 points and added seven rebounds, five assists, five steals, and one block on the night. On Monday, Doncic participated in practice, suggesting a solid indication of participation in Game 4.
Lively suffered a scary injury in Game 3 that ruled him out for the remainder of his performance. He was diagnosed with a neck sprain and is doubtful to play in Game 4. He was not seen on the court during Monday's open portion of practice, which casts significant doubt on his ability to play in Game 4 without a clear timetable for his return.
The Mavericks will benefit from regaining Kleber soon as they face the need to maximize size and versatility. He's been their top stretch-five, switching option as a small ball center throughout the season, which will be especially needed if Lively has to miss some time. Daniel Gafford will play an a vital role in setting the tone at the center position.
