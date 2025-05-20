Mavericks' Jason Kidd hints at 2025 NBA Draft plans
The Mavericks landed the first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on May 12 at the lottery in Chicago, helping to heal a fanbase that has been in revolt since the ill-fated Luka Doncic trade just three months prior.
Though some fans will never recover and have joined the Lakers fandom, the die-hard Dallasites rejoiced when it was announced that their embattled franchise would have control of the top pick this season. In a top-heavy class of prospects, landing inside of the very top was crucial for helping to turn the organization back into a contender, even if it's not immediately.
On Monday, Jason Kidd went on the DLLS Mavs Podcast to discuss with the hosts a myriad of topics, but most importantly, answer the question: who will Dallas select first overall?
In no surprising turn of events, Jason Kidd hinted that the Mavericks "love that kid from Duke," of course referencing freshman phenom Cooper Flagg, who won National Player of the Year last season for a Blue Devils squad that made it to the Final Four and won the ACC regular-season and tournament championships. He also mentioned the two Rutgers stars as possible candidates (Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey) but refocused on the consensus top candidate at the end of his statement.
Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists last season while shooting 48% from the field, 39% from three, and 84% from the free-throw line, as well as amassing 2.8 steals and blocks combined per game, underlining his two-way ability.
For a team whose GM pushed the oft-lambasted mantra "defense wins championships" in excusing the Doncic trade, drafting Flagg may actually help them to be a team that locks down opposing offenses.
