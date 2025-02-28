Mavericks-Kevin Durant trade rumors to heat up this summer based on latest reports
The Dallas Mavericks may not be done acquiring aging superstar talent. Reports surfaced before the trade deadline that they were looking to bring in Kevin Durant, but quickly realized that it wasn't feasible. Nico Harrison would still like to add Durant in Dallas at some point, though, and that may come this offseason.
A trade nearly materialized between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors at the deadline before Durant shut the idea down. He went on Draymond Green's podcast to defend the decision. "I didn’t want to move... and I get why you want to trade me, simple fact that’s business but for me looking at it… we can play the season out and if that's the decision you want to make in the off-season then we figure it out... I feel like I'm committed to my coaches and teammates.”
Durant talking about the offseason is interesting because one insider is certain he will be traded this summer. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported, "Yeah, well, they're going to trade him. And he knows that," Windhorst said. "There's been a couple opportunities where he could have criticized them for trying to trade him. He has not done that. He has been very professional about this, and I expect that to continue throughout the rest of the regular season.
"He's going to try and win every game he's out there and then in the offseason, he sort of gave himself a little ad there, he's like, 'Whatever team gets me, you know I'm going to make a difference. I'm still in my prime.' I think he's handled this very appropriately."
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were teammates on the Brooklyn Nets and didn't have a ton of success, but a lot of it was due to the horrible organization that is the Brooklyn Nets. It's not exactly a culture conducive to winning. Irving has also grown as a leader in a huge way since his time in Brooklyn, and that could help in a second running with Durant.
A trade between Dallas and Phoenix will be difficult. Durant is set to enter the final year of his contract worth $54.7 million, and he'll be 37 before the start of next season. For the Mavericks to reach those salaries without giving up Anthony Davis or Kyrie Irving, it'll have to be a combination of Klay Thompson ($16.6 million), Daniel Gafford ($14.38 million), P.J. Washington ($14.15 million), and Caleb Martin ($9.6 million). If they wanted to keep a player like Washington, Max Christie and Jaden Hardy would combine to make $13.7 million next season, but that's a lot of assets to give up for a 37-year-old, not even counting the draft capital it would likely take.
