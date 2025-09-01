Mavericks' Klay Thompson drops surprising hint at post-retirement plans
At 35 years old, and closing in on 36, Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter and four-time NBA Champion Klay Thompson is much closer to the end of his career than the beginning. He's had a Hall-of-Fame-worthy career, and he still believes he can make a big impact on a winning team. But that isn't stopping him from thinking about retirement already.
"Absolutely, especially with that four-point ball," Thompson said on the "Showtime" podcast with the Los Angeles Lakers legend Michael Cooper when he was asked if he would ever join the BIG3 League. "That gets me excited. I want the BIG3 to go international. That'd be so fun to see the BIG3 go overseas and do a tour."
READ MORE: Klay Thompson reveals belief in Dallas Mavericks this season
The BIG3 League was founded by Ice Cube and has continuously gained traction as a landing spot for former NBA players to continue their careers without as much stress on their bodies. It's a half-court game, and it's first to 50 points, win by two. That allows games to go quicker, and there isn't as much running involved for the older athletes.
This season saw players like Dwight Howard join the league, while Michael Beasley has been a dominant scorer. Thompson would be one of the more established players in the league's history if he were to ever join.
Klay Thompson Still Has Enough in the Tank
Although Thompson isn't the player he used to be, he is still plenty talented enough to be a contributor on a winning team. He's coming off a season averaging 14 PPG while shooting 39.1% from three-point range, and is still one of the best shooters in the NBA. Although last year wasn't the experience he signed up for, as he was expecting open looks spoon-fed from Luka Doncic on a championship-level team, Thompson has been nothing but great since he arrived.
The biggest difference for Thompson is his ability to step up as a leader, something he admitted that he's still learning about. Every word out of his mouth to the media or in podcasts has been gracious and thankful, while willing to bring up the young pieces around him. That kind of championship mentality was something sorely missing from the Mavs.
READ MORE: How latest Mavericks signing could be the missing piece for roster
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter