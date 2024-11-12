Mavs' Klay Thompson Hopes to End His Career Like Tom Brady
Klay Thompson is embracing his new journey with the Dallas Mavericks. After spending 13 years with the Golden State Warriors, Thompson told ESPN's Tim McMahon he found it "necessary" he ended his career elsewhere, drawing inspiration from Tom Brady, Shaquille O'Neal, and Scottie Pippen, who left their main franchise and still had success elsewhere.
Pippen choosing the Trail Blazers at 34 years old in 1999, the same age Klay Thompson is now, was something Thompson called "The best day of my life. That was so amazing." Klay's father, Mychael, played for the Blazers for the first portion of his career, so Klay rooted for them growing up.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Odds To Win NBA Cup Revealed
But it was Brady and Shaq that really inspired Thompson's move to the Dallas Mavericks. "I'm so grateful for everything I experienced at Golden State," Thompson told ESPN's Tim McMahon. "But I mean, I've seen some of my favorite athletes pivot and have tremendous success. When I think of Shaq[uille O'Neal] leaving the Lakers and winning a ring or Tom Brady winning one with Tampa Bay, it's been done before. That was my main goal at this point in my career. I just want to win, and this team is so close. I just wanted to be a part of that when July 1 hit [free agency]. It's human nature to think about your future. As present as you're supposed to be, we're all human. We all think about that. Now, to know I'm locked in for a few years here it allows me to be free."
Thompson chose less money and fewer years to join the Mavericks over the Lakers, mostly because he believes Dallas is closer to winning a championship and that he could be the missing piece to get them over the hump. The Mavs made the NBA Finals last season before losing to the Boston Celtics in five games, in large part due to their lack of perimeter shooting. Thompson is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, and it's a great fit on paper.
The Mavericks are just 5-5, and Thompson had had his ups and downs, as Jason Kidd expected he and the other new additions would have. He had 22 points in the first game against the San Antonio Spurs, but he's leveled off to under 14 PPG and has made just two of his last 13 three-point attempts.
Tuesday night is a chance to show why the Warriors should've prioritized him the last few years rather than relegating him to bench duty. They've gotten off to a hot start, sitting at 8-2 entering this game, but Thompson wants to show the NBA world he made the right decision.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Gives Advice for Klay Thompson's Warriors Homecoming
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter