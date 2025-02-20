Mavericks' Kyrie Irving has all of the leverage this offseason after Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
The Dallas Mavericks escalated their timeline when they traded Luka Doncic away to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis and Max Christie. Dallas now has three players in their starting lineup, when healthy, on the wrong side of 30 years old in Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and Klay Thompson. That could be a major factor when it comes to negotiations this offseason.
Kyrie Irving could become a free agent this offseason, as he has a player option worth nearly $44 million for the 2025-26 season. He could decline that option and set himself up for one last big payday in his career, as he'd be eligible to sign a 5-year, $313 million extension this offseason. He's not guaranteed to demand every dollar possible, but he has every right to ask for it.
ESPN's Bobby Marks published a 2025 free agency preview as the NBA emerges from the All-Star break and asked, "Which NBA free agents will have the most leverage this summer?"
According to Marks, "executives polled for this story unanimously consider Irving the player who has the most leverage heading into the 2025 offseason."
Marks cites a few reasons, but mainly that he has a player option, and Nico Harrison is all-in for an older timeline. There were even reports that the Mavericks tried to make a swing at Kevin Durant before the trade deadline, before realizing it wasn't likely. And as Marks noted, that timeline only exists if Irving either picks up his player option or re-signs with the team. How big of a disaster would it be if Irving left for nothing this offseason?
Irving has had a tremendous season, averaging 24.6 PPG, 4.8 APG, and 4.8 RPG, making his 9th All-Star appearance last weekend. If he stays healthy, he could be considered to make an All-NBA Team for the first time since 2021 and the fourth time in his career. Those all impact the contract he could receive this offseason.
