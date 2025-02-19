Mavericks center among best young players in NBA
The Dallas Mavericks had Luka Doncic as their future until he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving them with very little youth for the future.
However, the team still has second-year big man Dereck Lively II, who Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes listed as the best 20-year-old in the league.
Lively is the future
"Potential abounds in the age-20 class, but Dereck Lively II is the only member of it who can already claim to have established himself as a legitimate starter on a good team. His defensive work was integral to the Dallas Mavericks making last year’s NBA Finals, and he was averaging 13.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.5 blocks per 36 minutes prior to an ankle injury earlier this season," Hughes writes.
"Though it’s difficult to evaluate his offensive game independent of Luka Dončić’s spoon-feeding, Lively’s work on D (at the most important position on the floor) is undeniably excellent. He can hold up in space against smalls while providing top-end rim-protection inside.
"Other notables—Stephon Castle, Bilal Coulibaly and Scoot Henderson, to name three—might have more potential to claim a prime offensive role down the line, but Lively (who just turned 21 but still qualifies by our criteria) is already a plus starter."
Lively's recent foot injury is certainly cause for concern, but once he comes back, he and Anthony Davis (who is also injured with an adductor strain) could form one of the best frontcourts in the NBA.
