LeBron James Praises 'Wizard' Kyrie Irving and 'Mad' They're No Longer Teammates
DALLAS — Many continue to be amazed at Kyrie Irving's impact on the Dallas Mavericks, helping lead the team to a series against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Among his fascinated observers is LeBron James, who won a title with Irving in 2016 when rallying the Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 3-1 series deficit.
During an episode of the "Mind The Game" podcast, James described Irving as "the wizard" for his skill. James also mentioned how much he misses playing with him. "Listen, I will call Kyrie the wizard all the time. Like all the time," he said. "There was nothing on the basketball floor that Kyrie couldn't do. And sitting here watching it, I'm like, I'm so f*****g happy and so proud to watch him and continue his growth or whatever the case may be. And at the same time, I'm so f*****g mad that I am not his running mate anymore."
When reflecting on his time as Irving's teammate, James compared him to being "the ultimate wild card" on the court, pointing to the explosive 24-point first half Irving had in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals after previously averaging a reduced volume.
"I just remember those times, and to have a guy like Kyrie Irving as the ultimate wild card, that's like having a draw four in your hand every time someone deals you cards in Uno. ... It's all in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Until then, I think Kyrie was only averaging eight points in the first half, like in the second round of the playoffs."
"He was getting a 16 to 20 in the second half. But in the first half of games. It was like six, it was like six to eight. I don't remember the exact number," James explained. "And you're like, 'Okay, you gonna have Kyrie in the fourth, but I need you sometimes in the first half too, brother.' But like what he did in Game 1, it was like at the, at the Western Conference finals, you was like, 'Oh shit, Dallas may be able to not only win the Western Conference Finals, they might be able to win the whole thing because of that wild card.' "
James described Irving as the most "gifted" NBA player he's ever seen. "I don't have many words to praise Kyrie, and I end up with absolutely none because he's the most gifted player the NBA has ever seen," he said. "He has the best gifts I've ever seen of any NBA player. "
Irving's ability to use his left hand just as well as his right fascinates James, describing it as something he's never seen before. "I've never seen a guy in my NBA life that feels better at times shooting with his offhand than he does with his primary hand," he said. "If Kyrie's off in a game with his right hand, he will literally go exclusively to his left hand. I've never seen nothing like that.
James provided an example of Irving's game-winning running hook, which he hit from a distance against the Denver Nuggets, turning the corner and completing the play over Nikola Jokic's contest. "The shot, one thing I'm thinking, the shot that he made versus Denver towards the regular end of the regular season on [Nikola Jokic], it's one of the most ridiculous shots I've ever seen in my life," he said. "He's just that special."
