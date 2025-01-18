Mavs' Kyrie Irving Passes Kobe Bryant in NBA Record Books vs. Thunder
The Dallas Mavericks picked up a massive 106-98 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, as Kyrie Irving returned from missing six of the last seven games to lead the Mavs with 25 points, going 3/8 from three-point range. Those three-pointers improved his standing on the all-time three-point leaderboard.
Irving moved into 27th in NBA history with 1,828 made three-pointers, passing LA Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, someone Irving saw as a mentor and a friend. Irving was able to accomplish the feat in 761 games played compared to 1,346 for Bryant, which is more of a sign of how the game has changed over the last 25 years.
Irving is one of eight current or former Mavericks in the top 30 for most three-pointers made in NBA history, along with Klay Thompson (5th), Vince Carter (10th), Jason Terry (11th), Jason Kidd (18th), Dirk Nowitzki (19th), JJ Redick (21st), and Wesley Matthews (25th).
Twenty-five points against the Thunder also vaulted Irving up the all-time scoring list (NBA + ABA combined) from 86th to 83rd, passing Lou Hudson, Calvin Murphy, and World B. Free with 17,961 points. He has nearly 400 points until he catches Dave Bing in 82nd.
