Dallas Mavericks Make One Key Player Available in Trade Talks
The Dallas Mavericks are fresh off a massive victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. It wasn't an easy battle. Despite building a big first-half lead, the Thunder quickly erased their deficit early in the second half to level the playing field down the stretch.
In the end, the Mavericks got the late offensive boost they needed as both teams were without their franchise superstars.
However, the Mavericks' front office focus is entirely on what's going on the court during this stretch, as there is just a few more weeks to make moves before the NBA trade deadline.
According to The Athletic's Christian Clark, the Mavericks have been making one key player available for trade ahead of the deadline.
The Dallas Mavericks make Daniel Gafford available for trade
"The Mavericks, as The Athletic reported earlier this month, have expressed interest in conversations with rival teams about acquiring an impact perimeter defender," Clark wrote. "Dallas, according to front-office sources with other teams, has dangled Gafford in those discussions."
The club acquired Daniel Gafford at the trade deadline last season -- just when they traded for P.J. Washington -- and the two players were essential to the team making a deep playoff run into the NBA Finals.
The 26-year-old center has started 17 games in 40 appearances this season, playing an average of 20 minutes per game. He's averaged 11.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game this season for the Mavericks.
As Clark alluded to, the Mavericks are looking for perimeter defender help, which could certainly elevate their status as a contender when Luka Doncic returns to the lineup and the team starts playing at full strength again.
