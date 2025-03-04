Mavericks' Kyrie Irving's season-ending injury might have major contract ramifications
The Dallas Mavericks have seen their 2024-25 season fall apart over the last few weeks. If it wasn't the Luka Doncic trade that put the franchise six feet under, an ongoing rash of injuries have all but left the Mavericks dead in the water with 20 games remaining in the regular season.
The latest ailment might have major ramifications for the franchise this summer. On Monday night, Mavericks star Kyrie Irving suffered a season-ending ACL tear that will sideline him for at least the rest of the season. Depending on recovery, there's a fair chance that Irving will not be fully recovered by the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign.
Irving was already a critical piece for the Mavericks before the franchise dealt Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. However, he became even more important on and off the court when Anthony Davis was injured during his Dallas debut.
According to ESPN Insider Shams Charania, Irving was in line to receive a max contract from the Mavericks this summer. Now, that possibility is a little more up in the air with the electric guard dealing with a serious lower-body injury ahead of his 33rd birthday on March 23.
"He was on track to get a max contract this offseason potentially. He has a player option for $44 million next season," Charania said on The Pat McAfee show. "You look at from a stats perspective, 25 points a game, 5 rebounds, 5 assists. He's the only player in the NBA this season averaging at least 20 points, 40% from three-point, 90% from the foul line."
"Only player in the NBA averaging that but what I will say is his leadership went beyond everything because you think about the deteriorating relationship between Luka Doncic and that organization and a lot of it is Kyrie Irving was that in-between," Sharania continued. "The front office leaned on Kyrie Irving even with their communication with Luka Doncic."
In 50 starts, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals over 36.1 minutes per game. Irving shot over 40% from three-point range for the second consecutive campaign.
The Mavericks acquired Irving from the Brooklyn Nets in February of 2023. Irving has earned two all-star selections in Dallas, including this season when he was named an injury replacement for teammate Anthony Davis.
Irving played a huge role in the run to an appearance in the NBA Finals. Regardless of how the Mavericks operate this summer, he'll likely continue to be a key piece in the franchise's plans.
